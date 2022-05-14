Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 392,000 shares, an increase of 66.1% from the April 15th total of 236,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 126.5 days.

EXPGF traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.65. 4,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.82 and a 200 day moving average of $41.57. Experian has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $49.60.

EXPGF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3,300.00 price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Experian to a “hold” rating and set a $3,146.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,482.00.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

