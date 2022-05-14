eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Trading Up 11.1%

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) was up 11.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.28 and last traded at $13.26. Approximately 23,480 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,306,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXPI shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on eXp World from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eXp World currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.33.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.56 million. eXp World had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 41.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. eXp World’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $136,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,820,220.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $93,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,195,312 shares in the company, valued at $29,197,649.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,942 shares of company stock worth $5,005,941 over the last three months. 35.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

