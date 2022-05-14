Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 15,609 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,201 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 15,609 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.5% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $31,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $440,559,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,001,755,000 after buying an additional 840,033 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after acquiring an additional 605,827 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after acquiring an additional 521,895 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,919,065,000 after acquiring an additional 433,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

NYSE HD traded up $6.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $296.03. 3,949,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,880,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $309.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $280.63 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Edward Jones raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.26.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.