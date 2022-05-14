Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,650 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $8,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $183.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.69.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.61. 1,485,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,411,080. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.53 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.76.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

