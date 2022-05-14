Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $13,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,525,000 after acquiring an additional 36,053 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 927.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 0.8% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 22,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,107,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 5.2% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 3.3% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $599.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $690.21.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $6.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $471.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,456,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,395. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $410.33 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $528.77 and its 200-day moving average is $595.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $79.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.04.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.74 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

