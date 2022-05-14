Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.89 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,329 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $9,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total value of $1,922,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total value of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,622 shares of company stock worth $9,995,351 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.29.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.33. 2,239,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,356,535. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.40 and its 200-day moving average is $203.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $77.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.27 and a 52 week high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

