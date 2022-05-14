Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 499,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,179,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,990,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238,755 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,319,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,263,000 after purchasing an additional 663,239 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,260,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,021,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,603,000 after purchasing an additional 801,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,989,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,983,000 after purchasing an additional 701,245 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.02. 2,997,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.38. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

