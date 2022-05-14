Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 12,861 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,861 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,970,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,284,577 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,770,379,000 after acquiring an additional 355,101 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,809,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,212 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Walt Disney by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,709,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,503,846,000 after acquiring an additional 385,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,281,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,401,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.65.

DIS stock traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.33. 16,782,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,811,226. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.36 and its 200-day moving average is $144.05. The company has a market cap of $195.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.02, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $99.47 and a 12 month high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

