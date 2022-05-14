Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,598 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,092 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,881,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,917,171. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $72.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.16. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $132.35.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $566,339.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James raised EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.70.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

