Exeedme (XED) Market Capitalization Tops $5.25 Million

Exeedme (XED) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 14th. Exeedme has a market cap of $5.25 million and $605,377.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Exeedme has traded down 51.3% against the US dollar. One Exeedme coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0816 or 0.00000283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

