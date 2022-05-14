Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target Raised to C$62.00 at Raymond James

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EIF. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised Exchange Income from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$49.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised Exchange Income from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$47.00 to C$56.50 in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$54.95.

Shares of Exchange Income stock opened at C$44.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$41.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.42. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of C$37.79 and a 12 month high of C$47.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Exchange Income ( TSE:EIF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$390.33 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exchange Income will post 3.4200003 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.67%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

