Evotec (ETR:EVT) Given a €43.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($45.26) price target on Evotec (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EVT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €33.00 ($34.74) price target on Evotec in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($57.89) price objective on shares of Evotec in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($49.47) price objective on shares of Evotec in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($44.21) target price on Evotec in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($45.26) price target on Evotec in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of EVT stock opened at €24.14 ($25.41) on Tuesday. Evotec has a 52-week low of €20.24 ($21.31) and a 52-week high of €45.83 ($48.24). The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion and a PE ratio of 16.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €25.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of €33.06.

Evotec SE operates as a drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as neuronal diseases, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain, inflammation, oncology, infectious diseases, respiratory diseases, fibrosis, rare diseases, and women's health.

