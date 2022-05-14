Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EVOK traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.27. 2,498,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,801,635. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.62. Evoke Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $1.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Evoke Pharma’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, May 23rd. The 1-12 reverse split was announced on Monday, May 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, May 23rd.

Evoke Pharma ( NASDAQ:EVOK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 200.49% and a negative net margin of 418.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVOK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evoke Pharma by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Evoke Pharma by 19.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 38,549 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Evoke Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evoke Pharma by 192.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36,418 shares in the last quarter. 6.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

