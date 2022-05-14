EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 59.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EVGO. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on EVgo from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on EVgo in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered EVgo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.10.

Get EVgo alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EVGO opened at $8.78 on Thursday. EVgo has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $19.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.84.

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that EVgo will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVGO. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EVgo by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the third quarter worth $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of EVgo by 1,064.3% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVgo Company Profile (Get Rating)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.