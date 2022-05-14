Everipedia (IQ) 24-Hour Volume Hits $5.79 Million

Everipedia (IQ) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. Everipedia has a total market cap of $57.77 million and approximately $5.79 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everipedia coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 33.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003455 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $158.30 or 0.00547961 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,610.15 or 2.13265459 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00035047 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008879 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004891 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,450,671 coins. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

