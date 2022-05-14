Everest Re Group, Ltd. (RE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.65 on June 17th

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 1.65 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55.

Everest Re Group has raised its dividend by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years. Everest Re Group has a dividend payout ratio of 15.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Everest Re Group to earn $40.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.

NYSE:RE opened at $280.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Everest Re Group has a 1-year low of $234.87 and a 1-year high of $308.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.88.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.92 by $0.39. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Everest Re Group will post 34.25 earnings per share for the current year.

RE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.50.

In related news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total value of $1,001,986.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Everest Re Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,395,221,000 after buying an additional 237,698 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 197,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 170,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

