EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on EverCommerce from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on EverCommerce from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on EverCommerce from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 19.93.

NASDAQ:EVCM opened at 10.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 12.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is 14.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. EverCommerce has a twelve month low of 8.73 and a twelve month high of 23.41.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported -0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.07 by -0.08. The company had revenue of 135.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 130.38 million. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. On average, analysts expect that EverCommerce will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVCM. PSG Equity L.L.C. purchased a new stake in EverCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at $571,349,000. Standard Investments LLC purchased a new stake in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,920,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,632,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in EverCommerce by 603.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,493,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,914,000 after buying an additional 2,139,198 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,907,000. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

