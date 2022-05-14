Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

NASDAQ EVAX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.74. 92,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a current ratio of 8.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.82. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $25.04.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.09% of Evaxion Biotech A/S at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

Evaxion Biotech A/S, an artificial intelligence (AI)-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. Its proprietary AI platforms include PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

