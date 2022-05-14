Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Trading Down 2.3%

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $73.25 and last traded at $73.25. Approximately 529 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EUXTF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Euronext from €98.70 ($103.89) to €102.90 ($108.32) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Euronext in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Euronext in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.45.

Get Euronext alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.71.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euronext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.