Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Sells 45,257 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,257 shares during the period. Vontier comprises about 2.3% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Vontier worth $11,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vontier by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in Vontier by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 16,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Vontier by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vontier by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 148,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Vontier by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Shares of Vontier stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,325,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,986. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.09. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $21.95 and a 12-month high of $37.08.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $748.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.84 million. Vontier had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 102.18%. Vontier’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 2.95%.

In other Vontier news, CFO David H. Naemura acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $194,225.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

VNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Vontier from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Vontier from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

About Vontier (Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.