Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Purchases 8,766 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 834.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,766 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.9% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,955,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,615,000 after acquiring an additional 56,753 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,363,000. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $9.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $403.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,360,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,140,358. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $434.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $450.64. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $386.78 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

