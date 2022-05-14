Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Purchases 100 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,922 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dempze Nancy E raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% during the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.65.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $3.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.33. 16,684,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,015,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $99.47 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.02, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.31.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

