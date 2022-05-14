Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,376 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group makes up 2.9% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $14,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,463,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,399,000 after buying an additional 47,666 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,364,000. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 189,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 115,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 10,366 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 39,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 33,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE:JEF traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $30.69. 1,466,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,802. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.14 and its 200 day moving average is $36.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.35. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

In related news, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $200,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,243,437.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.48 per share, with a total value of $334,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group (Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.