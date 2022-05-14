Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 15,369 KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KWEB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $334,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 137.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 353.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 998,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,245,000 after purchasing an additional 778,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 241.2% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,859,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728,308 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KWEB traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.62. 24,574,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,912,744. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.13. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.41 and a fifty-two week high of $73.54.

Separately, Citigroup raised KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

