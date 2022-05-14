Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Acquires 404 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 132,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 60,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 83,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 15,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,730 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $572,592.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,515 shares of company stock worth $20,862,606. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.47.

NYSE:PG traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.62. 5,652,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,219,262. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.99. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $131.94 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $368.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

