Ethereum Gold (ETG) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.00

Ethereum Gold (ETG) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. In the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded 32% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Gold coin can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a market cap of $106,147.04 and $3.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethereum Gold alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,005.67 or 0.99969217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003448 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002182 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Profile

Ethereum Gold is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Ethereum Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.