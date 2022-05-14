EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 160.4% from the April 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of ESLOY traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.82. The stock had a trading volume of 57,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.80. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $73.48 and a fifty-two week high of $110.11.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €195.00 ($205.26) to €190.00 ($200.00) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. HSBC raised shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Societe Generale raised shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €185.00 ($194.74) to €189.00 ($198.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.83.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

