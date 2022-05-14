EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on May 14th, 2022

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOYGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 160.4% from the April 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of ESLOY traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.82. The stock had a trading volume of 57,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.80. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $73.48 and a fifty-two week high of $110.11.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €195.00 ($205.26) to €190.00 ($200.00) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. HSBC raised shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Societe Generale raised shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €185.00 ($194.74) to €189.00 ($198.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.83.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile (Get Rating)

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.