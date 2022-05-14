EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $73.48

Posted by on May 14th, 2022

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOYGet Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $73.48 and last traded at $75.18, with a volume of 80589 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ESLOY shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €195.00 ($205.26) to €190.00 ($200.00) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. HSBC raised EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €185.00 ($194.74) to €189.00 ($198.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.83.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.50 and a 200 day moving average of $95.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.