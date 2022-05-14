EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $73.48

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $73.48 and last traded at $75.18, with a volume of 80589 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ESLOY shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €195.00 ($205.26) to €190.00 ($200.00) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. HSBC raised EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €185.00 ($194.74) to €189.00 ($198.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.83.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.50 and a 200 day moving average of $95.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

