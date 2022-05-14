ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 618,700 shares, a growth of 105.8% from the April 15th total of 300,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 904,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ERYTECH Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.
ERYTECH Pharma stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.09. The company had a trading volume of 103,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,841. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.95. ERYTECH Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $9.50.
ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. Its lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients.
