ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 618,700 shares, a growth of 105.8% from the April 15th total of 300,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 904,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ERYTECH Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

ERYTECH Pharma stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.09. The company had a trading volume of 103,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,841. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.95. ERYTECH Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in ERYTECH Pharma S.A. ( NASDAQ:ERYP Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.05% of ERYTECH Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

About ERYTECH Pharma

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. Its lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients.

