Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Purchased by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 156,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,224,000 after buying an additional 78,835 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,736,000 after purchasing an additional 10,260 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,275,000. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,183,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $74.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.23. The company has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $94.32.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a net margin of 53.42% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.83%.

Several analysts have recently commented on EQR shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $97.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered Equity Residential from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $92.00 to $95.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

Equity Residential Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

