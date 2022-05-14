Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Bancshares from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ EQBK opened at $30.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $515.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.71. Equity Bancshares has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $36.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.68.

Equity Bancshares ( NASDAQ:EQBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equity Bancshares will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 9.50%.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Gaeddert sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $65,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQBK. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Equity Bancshares by 149.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 14,272 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Equity Bancshares by 120.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Bancshares in the third quarter worth $284,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Equity Bancshares by 6.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Equity Bancshares by 127.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Bancshares (Get Rating)

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.