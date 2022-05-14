Equities Analysts Set Expectations for bluebird bio, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for bluebird bio in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.28) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.11). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.32) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.18) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

BLUE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on bluebird bio from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Cowen downgraded bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

BLUE stock opened at $3.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $255.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.06. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $35.59.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 111.73% and a negative net margin of 2,183.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.07) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLUE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 70.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,899,000 after purchasing an additional 283,517 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 15.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 81.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 104,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 46,910 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 18.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

