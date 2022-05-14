Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Priority Technology Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRTH)

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Priority Technology in a report released on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss anticipates that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Priority Technology’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ PRTH opened at $4.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $359.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.85. Priority Technology has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $8.38.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $153.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTH. Barclays PLC raised its position in Priority Technology by 223.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Priority Technology by 260.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Priority Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 8,177 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 14.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. 12.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business Payments, and Enterprise Payments. The company offers MX product line, including MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing as our leverage point.

