Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Equinor ASA from 285.00 to 305.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Equinor ASA from $27.37 to $35.66 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. HSBC raised Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $168.22.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $33.89. 2,969,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,357,621. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $39.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.55.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.14. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 14.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 378.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,643.5% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 220.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

