EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EPR. Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.90.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $50.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.60. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $41.14 and a 12 month high of $56.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.50.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $157.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.54 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 23.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is presently 218.54%.

In related news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $250,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 4,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $249,955.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,230,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,406,000 after acquiring an additional 126,217 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,615,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,687,000 after buying an additional 172,593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,591,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,439,000 after buying an additional 233,308 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,463,000 after buying an additional 336,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,570,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,901,000 after buying an additional 530,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.