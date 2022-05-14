Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 191.8% from the April 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of ENZN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.30. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,488. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.34.
