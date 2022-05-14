Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $39.89

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $39.89 and traded as low as $32.76. Enterprise Bancorp shares last traded at $32.96, with a volume of 8,872 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.31 and a 200-day moving average of $39.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Enterprise Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.56%.

In other news, Director Michael T. Putziger acquired 976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.41 per share, for a total transaction of $39,440.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,876 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. M3F Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 133,730 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after buying an additional 40,393 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,147 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

