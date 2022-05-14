Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) PT Raised to C$5.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$2.20 to C$5.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$3.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ensign Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.22.

ESI stock opened at C$3.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.21. The company has a market cap of C$637.43 million and a P/E ratio of -4.00. Ensign Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$1.02 and a twelve month high of C$4.64.

Ensign Energy Services ( TSE:ESI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$296.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$300.65 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cary A. Moomjian Jr. sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.44, for a total value of C$629,923.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 348,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,547,136.83. Also, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.98 per share, with a total value of C$38,740.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,268,806 shares in the company, valued at C$3,781,041.88.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

