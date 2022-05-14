Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 945,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,937 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.70% of Enphase Energy worth $173,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 336,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,479,000 after acquiring an additional 26,740 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,227,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,617,000 after acquiring an additional 438,989 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 573,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,941,000 after acquiring an additional 81,396 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 131,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,548,000 after acquiring an additional 65,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $7,500,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 18,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total value of $2,725,053.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,968 shares of company stock worth $38,613,470. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.68.

ENPH opened at $157.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.82. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.40. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.