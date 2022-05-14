Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Receives $33.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ENVX shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Enovix from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enovix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Enovix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ENVX traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,923,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,565. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.98. Enovix has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $39.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average of $19.50.

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.44). Equities analysts anticipate that Enovix will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enovix news, CEO Harrold J. Rust purchased 3,500 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $50,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Daniel Mccranie purchased 20,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $291,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wexford Capital LP increased its stake in Enovix by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 394,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Enovix by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Enovix by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 488,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,975,000 after buying an additional 11,372 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Enovix during the first quarter worth $571,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Enovix by 30.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 63,817 shares in the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enovix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.