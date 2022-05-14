Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Upgraded to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has $27.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Endeavor Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 34.64.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Endeavor Group stock traded up 0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 19.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,551,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,089. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Endeavor Group has a 12-month low of 17.42 and a 12-month high of 35.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,931.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is 26.03 and its 200-day moving average is 28.76.

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported 0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.17 by 0.17. Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a positive return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of 1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Endeavor Group will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Endeavor Group news, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 4,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 19.08, for a total value of 81,738.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 551,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 391,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 19.62, for a total value of 7,690,824.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,768,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 34,703,149.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 518,510 shares of company stock valued at $10,138,695. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,031,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,123,000 after buying an additional 70,123 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,659,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,016,000 after buying an additional 155,016 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 8,134.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,184,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,326,000 after buying an additional 9,073,190 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,013,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,081,000 after buying an additional 2,311,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,532,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,289,000 after buying an additional 107,467 shares during the last quarter. 52.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.