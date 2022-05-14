Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EDR. StockNews.com lowered Endeavor Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Endeavor Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Endeavor Group from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of 34.64.

Shares of Endeavor Group stock traded up 0.96 on Friday, reaching 19.30. 5,551,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,089. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,931.93. Endeavor Group has a 52 week low of 17.42 and a 52 week high of 35.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is 28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported 0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.17 by 0.17. The firm had revenue of 1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.36 billion. Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. On average, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Endeavor Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 391,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 19.62, for a total value of 7,690,824.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,768,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately 34,703,149.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 7,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 19.09, for a total value of 142,774.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 1,058,922.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 518,510 shares of company stock valued at $10,138,695 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 8,134.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,184,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,326,000 after acquiring an additional 9,073,190 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth $119,510,000. Partners Group Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth $85,519,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,013,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311,361 shares during the period. Finally, MIC Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth $79,676,000. Institutional investors own 52.95% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

