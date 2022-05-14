Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Trading 6.3% Higher Following Strong Earnings

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $101.00 and last traded at $99.71. 1,312 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 291,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.80.

The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Endava had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endava from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Endava from $154.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.44.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Endava by 1,310.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Endava in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Endava by 92.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Endava by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Endava by 25,025.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. 49.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 60.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.88.

Endava Company Profile (NYSE:DAVA)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

