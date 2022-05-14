Emera (TSE:EMA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $60.72

Shares of Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$60.72 and traded as high as C$63.08. Emera shares last traded at C$62.11, with a volume of 752,752 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Emera from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Emera from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Emera from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Emera to C$60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$61.00 price objective on Emera and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$64.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$62.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$60.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.19.

Emera ( TSE:EMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.43 billion. Equities analysts expect that Emera Incorporated will post 3.2399998 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is 130.05%.

About Emera (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

