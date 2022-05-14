EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EMCORE Corporation offers a broad portfolio of compound semiconductor- based products for the broadband, fiber optic, satellite and terrestrial solar power markets. EMCORE’s Fiber Optic segment offers optical components, subsystems and systems for high-speed data and telecommunications networks, cable television and fiber-to-the-premises. EMCORE’s Photovoltaic segment provides products for both satellite and terrestrial applications. For satellite applications, EMCORE offers high efficiency Gallium Arsenide solar cells, Covered Interconnect Cells and panels. For terrestrial applications, EMCORE is adapting its high-efficiency GaAs solar cells for use in solar power concentrator systems. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EMCORE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Lake Street Capital lowered EMCORE from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.58.

EMKR opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. EMCORE has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $10.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average of $5.37.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). EMCORE had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that EMCORE will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EMCORE in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,980,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EMCORE by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 979,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 340,579 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in EMCORE by 763.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 316,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 279,814 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in EMCORE by 57.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 607,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 222,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in EMCORE by 86.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 430,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 199,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as fiber optic gyros products that includes gyroscopes, inertial measurement units (IMU), and inertial navigation systems (INS), as well as QMEMS gyroscopes, accelerometers, IMUs, and INS products primarily for the aerospace and defense markets; and defense optoelectronics comprising optiva platform fiber optic transport systems and erbium doped fiber amplifiers, as well as ruggedized microwave flange-mount transmitters, receivers, and optical delay line products.

