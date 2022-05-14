Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target Cut to C$13.50

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EFN. TD Securities cut their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.15.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

EFN stock opened at C$13.03 on Tuesday. Element Fleet Management has a fifty-two week low of C$10.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.50, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a current ratio of 6.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35.

Element Fleet Management ( TSE:EFN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$245.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$237.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Element Fleet Management will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 41,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.65, for a total transaction of C$527,087.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,075,262.65.

About Element Fleet Management (Get Rating)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.