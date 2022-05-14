Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Raised to Outperform at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.71.

OTCMKTS ELEEF opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. Element Fleet Management has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $12.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

