Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 138,600 shares, a drop of 51.1% from the April 15th total of 283,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of ECIFY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,952. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.16. Electricité de France has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.02.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.0702 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Electricité de France from €17.00 ($17.89) to €13.70 ($14.42) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. HSBC cut shares of Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Electricité de France from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Electricité de France from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electricité de France from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.48.

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

