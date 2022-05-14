Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 138,600 shares, a drop of 51.1% from the April 15th total of 283,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of ECIFY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,952. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.16. Electricité de France has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.02.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.0702 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th.
Electricité de France Company Profile (Get Rating)
Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Electricité de France (ECIFY)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Electricité de France Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electricité de France and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.