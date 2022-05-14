Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Stock Position Raised by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,248,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434,540 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $35,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $949,000. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 27,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 19,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 13,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $22.27 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average is $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $220,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,222 shares in the company, valued at $753,910.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

