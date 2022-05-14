EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $33.40

Shares of EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 33.40 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 33.40 ($0.41), with a volume of 927661 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35 ($0.43).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 41.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 60.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of £156.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15.

Get EKF Diagnostics alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from EKF Diagnostics’s previous dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. EKF Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

In related news, insider Christopher H. B. Mills purchased 1,275,000 shares of EKF Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £446,250 ($550,178.77).

About EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF)

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. It offers DiaSpect Tm hand-held hemoglobin analyzer; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T analyzer; Hemo Control, a hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EKF Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EKF Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.